ORANGE, Texas — A 48-year-old Orange man died after being found unresponsive by family in his home in Orange early Tuesday morning.

A generator was located in the garage of the home in the 500 block of Bluebonnet according to and Orange Police Department spokesperson.

David Tyrone Heard, 48, of Orange, had a pulse when he was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont but was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. the spokesperson said.

Family members found Heard at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Heard is the fifth generator-related death in Southeast Texas following Hurricane Laura.

Southeast Texas officials are asking people to be careful using generators during power outages caused by Hurricane Laura and to never use them indoors following the other deadly incidents.

Most of Orange County is with out power which is not expected to be restored before this Friday.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas, which can cause sudden illness and death and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Three people in Port Arthur died on Friday morning after being found in a business where a generator was being used inside and another three were sent to the hospital.

Later the same day a man in Beaumont was found dead in a garage apartment where a generator was running in the attached garage.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas tells 12News that 21 people were hospitalized in their Mid-County facility alone due to carbon monoxide poisoning over the past 24 hours. All were released except for a child, who was airlifted to a Houston hospital.

We are told there were at least two major carbon monoxide incidents in Port Neches.

In 2017, there were 52 incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning resulting in 69 deaths involving generators in the U.S., according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One of the incidents involved two generators and one involved possibly up to three generators, the report said.