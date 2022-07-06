Police said they believe the powerful firework exploded from the bottom of the tube, instantly piercing the top of the victim's head.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after lighting a firework on top of his head, according to San Antonio Police.

Police responded to the 800 block of Harriman Place on the southwest side of town just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

A witness and a friend told police that the man, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner as Pablo Ruiz, 43, was shooting off fireworks with them when he decided to light a mortar-style firework from on top of his head.

Officials believe the firework exploded from the bottom of the tube, instantly piercing the top portion of the victim’s head.

Police reported that witnesses told them that Ruiz had been drinking at the time of the incident.

Ruiz died at the scene from severe head trauma from the explosion.

