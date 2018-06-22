CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A man has died after he was wounded in an indoor gun range shooting in Corpus Christi, CBS affiliate KZTV reports.

KZTV reports Corpus Christi police were called to the Sharpshooter Gun Store & Range around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The gun range later posted to its Facebook page the young man had shot himself in what appeared to be a suicide:

“As many of you have already heard there was an tragic incident that occurred today. We cannot reveal much as there is still an investigation underway but what we can say is that a individual came into the shop to use the range and attempted to end their own life. We rendered aid but unfortunately they lost the battle shortly after leaving the shop. This individual showed no signs of acting out and had even come to shoot with us several different times. This is reminder that you never know what is going on in someone else life and to always be mindful, caring, and most importantly to love each other. #thesharpshootercc”

Remember you are never alone. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: "We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255"

