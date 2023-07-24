Corpus Christi police: 21-year-old arrested after recording himself assaulting mentally disabled man

The victim was seen on the video "lying in bed, completely unable to defend himself," Corpus Christi police said in a statement Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested last week after video showed him assaulting a disabled man, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department released Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Weber Rd. on July 19 for reports of a person having a video that showed the assault of a man with mental disabilities, the statement said. The video, police said, showed a man setting up his cell phone to record himself intentionally assaulting the disabled victim, "who is lying in bed, completely unable to defend himself."

The suspect was identified by CCPD Robbery/Homicide detectives as 21-year-old Caleb Gomez, the statement said. He was arrested by DPS Troopers in San Patricio County on July 22 for Injury to a Disabled Individual. His bond was set at $75,000.

Gomez has sent bonded out, CCPD officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, CCPD officials said. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!