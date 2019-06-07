GARLAND, Texas — A 40-year-old man is accused of intentionally cutting a gas line Saturday in Garland causing a leak that closed part of the access road to the President George Bush Turnpike.

Lauro Espinosa Gonzalez faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. He was booked in to the Garland city jail Saturday morning.

Garland police believe the gas line was cut around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Garland Road.

Crews found a regulator station that was leaking gas due to the test points on top being cut.

Police said the gas leak appears to be "an intentional act of vandalism."

A Chik-fil-A, 7-Eleven and a bank were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police found a bag in the area of the gas leak with a hatchet inside. Officers then received a call for a welfare check in a nearby parking lot.

Gonzalez, who appeared intoxicated, was found and was arrested on outstanding warrants. Identification found on him matched what was found in a bag located near the scene of the gas leak, police said.

The President George Bush Turnpike service road remained shut down between Campbell and Brand road for hours after the leak was reported while crews worked to repair the cut.

Part of Garland Road was also closed, but has been re-opened.

Atmos Energy officials ask those who see anyone tampering with or vandalizing a gas meter to call 911 and the energy company's emergency line at 866-322-8667.

"The safety of the public, our employees and our system is Atmos Energy’s highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring the safe operation of our system," Atmos said in a written statement.

Atmos Energy asks that anyone who witnesses vandalism to call its emergency line at 1-866-322-8667.

