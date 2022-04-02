Major accident in Kerrville causing huge delays Friday morning

The accident was first reported late Thursday night and was still causing delays at Friday morning.

A series of accidents on I-10 in Kerrville is causing hours-long delays for people trying to travel through the area.

The accident was first reported late Thursday night at I-10 and Sidney Baker Road. The stretch of traffic begins at mile marker 502 on I-10 west bound.

A live picture from a public traffic camera in the area shows cars and trucks barely moving.

This comes after sleet and freezing rain fell Thursday and turned to slush. As temperatures dropped again in the evening, the slush turned to ice.

Officers say this accident begin with several semi-trucks that jackknifed on the slick roads. There is no word yet whether the accidents caused any injuries

Drivers are urged to stay away from I-10 and use alternate routes.