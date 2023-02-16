Here's where a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Texas was felt

The earthquake struck at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas — At roughly 4:30 a.m., Thursday, February 16, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles northeast of Hermleigh, Texas and about 70 miles NW of Abilene,

Light shaking was reportedly felt in San Angelo and Abilene. The earthquake’s depth was about 5.5 miles. Little, if any damage was reported. Minor earthquakes like this are not uncommon in this part of Texas.

If you remember back in November there was a 5.4M in West Texas, this was the strongest since 1995 and tied as the 3rd strongest on record in Texas.

Here's a tweet from that day.

You may have heard about or even felt the #earthquake in West #Texas today.



Recorded as a 5.4M



📍Strongest since 1995

AND

📍Tied as 3rd Strongest on Record in Texas

#1 6.0 (1931)

#2 5.7 (1995)

#3 5.4 (1925)



Texas is generally at low risk of earthquakes. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/q9NrPBZgaQ — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) November 17, 2022

According to the USGS, Texas is generally at a low risk for earthquakes, but if they do occur it tends to be in west Texas.