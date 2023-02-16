x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas News

Here's where a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Texas was felt

The earthquake struck at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Abilene.
Credit: KHOU

ABILENE, Texas — At roughly 4:30 a.m., Thursday, February 16, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles northeast of Hermleigh, Texas and about 70 miles NW of Abilene, 

Light shaking was reportedly felt in San Angelo and Abilene. The earthquake’s depth was about 5.5 miles. Little, if any damage was reported. Minor earthquakes like this are not uncommon in this part of Texas.

If you remember back in November there was a 5.4M in West Texas, this was the strongest since 1995 and tied as the 3rd strongest on record in Texas.

Here's a tweet from that day. 

According to the USGS, Texas is generally at a low risk for earthquakes, but if they do occur it tends to be in west Texas.

Tim Pandajis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Videos

In Other News

Harris County suing Texas comptroller over accusation of 'defunding police'

Before You Leave, Check This Out