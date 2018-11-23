AUSTIN, Texas -- The Longhorns defense will be without their leading tackler this morning in Lawrence, Kansas.

Senior captain linebacker, Gary Johnson was suspended by head coach, Tom Herman.

According to UT, Johnson was suspended due to a violation of team rules.

Earlier this week, Johnson became a father. His son, G’Amir Paul Johnson was born on Nov. 21.

G’Amir Paul Johnson Aka Gbaby! My King 👑 11-21-18 6 Pounds 3 Ounces 19.5 Inches Long 👶🏾 Now I’m Waiting On My Queen Milani 🤞🏿 #My2Reasons pic.twitter.com/nKBebvtbhi — I Hate QB's & RB's🚨 (@_GaryJohnson) November 22, 2018

During the Longhorn Network's pregame show, Tom Herman didn't mention who will start in Johnson's absence, but Herman did confirm that Sam Ehlinger will in fact start against Kansas.

FYI, if Texas beats Kansas, the Longhorns will play in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday in Arlington.

OU and West Virginia face off tonight in Morgantown, WV. If Texas wins today, the Longhorns will meet the winner of that game between the Sooners and Mountaineers.

