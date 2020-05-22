LIVE CAMS: See how it looks on Texas beaches before you head out

Planning to head to the beach for Memorial Day weekend? Get a sneak peek of how the area looks before you head that way.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and we know some people are preparing to head to the beach to stretch their legs and have some fun in the sun with their family.

While the beach sounds like a great idea, you may want to think twice before finalizing plans.

Reason 1: The weather will be a little "iffy" this weekend. Rain chances are pretty low Friday and Saturday -- some areas could get a popup shower. But the real weather threat comes on Sunday and will more than likely last through Monday. Long story short, expect a possible washout for Memorial Day.

FUTURE FORECAST: Rain Memorial Day weekend could washout outdoor plans

Reason 2: CROWDS. Just like you're thinking about the beach so are hundreds of others, especially after weeks of staying at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Many are desperate for a change of scenery and a place to safely distance from others while enjoying time with their family.

So to help you make a sound decision on if going to the beach is a good idea, here's a look at some live cameras along the Gulf.

GALVESTON BEACHES

Here's a link to see cameras along the Seawall, Strand and several beaches.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

Here's a link to see cameras on North and South beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI BEACHES

Here's a link to see Corpus Christi area beach cameras.

PORT ARANSAS BEACHES

Here's a link to the live cameras along beaches in Port Aransas.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA BEACHES

Here's a link to the cameras along Bolivar Peninsula including Crystal Beach and Sunrise Beach.

