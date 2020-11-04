CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though bars and clubs remain closed, alcohol sales are skyrocketing around Texas, including right here in the Coastal Bend.

We spoke with some local merchants who sell various kinds of liquor to see how the coronavirus is affecting their business.

"Unfortunate for them but fortunate for us," Brandon Estrada with Eskimo Hut said.

Governor Greg Abbott declaring liquor stores are an essential business. Texas is one of a small number of states choosing to keep those doors open.

"You're telling everybody to stay home, there's not a whole lot of things you can do at home and with bars closed people need to get their fix at home," Jahvid Motaghi owner of Yorktown Liquor says.

Nielsen data shows off-premise alcohol retail across the U.S. last month was up a total of 68% than it was in the same period in 2019.

Motaghi says he's seen a 50% increase in sales recently.

"Right now we are offering delivery within a five-mile radius of us and if someone wants to call it in, you can come pick it up and walk it out to them," Motaghi said. "We have 6-foot markers laid out and we are limiting how many people can be let in the store."

Another type of business thriving is beer and wine drive thru's. You may have noticed the long lines at places like Eskimo Hut on South Staples or the Barn on South Alameda.

"Around spring break is when it started picking up and now that we've had these orders to stay home and curfew..business has been booming you know. it's been crazy," Estrada said as consumers aim to pour their favorite booze from the comfort of their homes.

"It's also good that we can keep our employees employed and kind of help keeping the wheels turning in the economy," Motaghi said.

