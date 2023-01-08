Officials say that after a lithium-ion battery is charged, it should be taken off the charger and then unplug it.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials believe a lithium ion battery on a lawnmower may be the cause of a fire on the north side of town just after midnight Tuesday.

Residents of the home woke up to the smell of smoke. Someone opened up the garage door and saw the smoke .

This is the second fire safd has responded to this week for a fire caused by lithium-ion batteries, officials say.

Firefighters cut a hole in the outer garage door and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Thankfully, the damage was minimal and did not spread into the attic or house. Just a small area in the garage was damaged.

Everyone inside th ehome made it out safely and their were no injuries.

Investigators are on the scene.

Officials say that after a lithium-ion batteries is charged, it should be taken off the charger and then unplug it.

