Lawmakers begin hearings on paper license plates

The hearings are aimed at stopping scammers from selling the temporary plates.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers on Tuesday begin hearing arguments on paper license plates aimed at stopping scammers.

The Texas House Transportation Committee is scheduled to tackle the issue first with the Senate expected to hold additional hearings in the coming weeks.

A loophole with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has allowed fake car dealerships to print and sell temporary plates.

The state hearing was scheduled to happen as county leaders in Houston plan to release new statistics on the impacts of fraudulent temporary license plates in Harris County.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said fake plates have cost an estimated $80 million in lost revenue over the past six years as crimes involving vehicles with temporary tags jumped by more than 300%.

The head of Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in February resigned amid pressure on the agency to address security vulnerabilities that have allowed criminals to create and sell hundreds of thousands of fake paper license plates.

Whitney Brewster announced her resignation at the time but did not directly address the issue surrounding the sale of fake license plates.

“I understand the frustrations of our stakeholders to the problems and evolving situations we are working daily to resolve,” Brewster said in a statement on Feb. 7. “Often the hardest thing to do as a public servant leader is to step back and accept that you have done everything you can, and that it might be time to allow new leadership to take the reins.”

Texas lawmakers passed a bill in June that authorizes TxDMV to “take swifter action when fraud is identified and to reduce the potential number of tags at risk for illegal use,” according to a department press release late last month. The law allows officials to limit the number of temporary tags available to dealers and terminate access to temporary plates if the department finds out licensed dealers are involved in illegal activities.

The Texas DMV has acted against dealers it said are abusing the system.

Records obtained by KHOU 11 News show that the agency revoked the license to print tags from 34 Texas dealers from the start of 2021 through the last week of February. Many of them were in Houston.

According to HPD’s Auto Theft Task Force, the DMV has put new limits on the number of tags a single dealer can print each month and made it easier to quickly shut down dealers for fraud.