District officials say two students were injured at the Arlington, Texas, high school on Monday morning. Police say a suspect is in custody.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington ISD officials and local police say Lamar High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Police tell WFAA that they received multiple calls at 6:55 a.m. about shots fired on campus, outside of the school building.

Two students have been reported injured and are receiving medical care, according to the district. Authorities do not have information about their conditions at this time.

Arlington ISD and police say the scene is secure and that the suspected shooter is in custody. Police say they do not believe the suspect ever entered the school.

Officials ask that students, parents and community members avoid the area while the investigation continues. Due to the lockdown, no one will be allowed onto campus.

They say they do not believe there is an active threat to the public. They're keeping the scene clear for authorities to investigate.

Upon the lockdown being cleared, officials say all students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the rest of the day.

This is the first day back to class at Arlington ISD following its spring break last week.

This morning, we responded to Lamar High School to investigate a reported shooting that took place outside the school building.



The scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody.



Lamar HS is currently on lockdown.



We will release more details when we're able to.

One Twitter user near the campus posted video of police activity at the school.

Shooting at Lamar high school this morning 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ch9bl1j8sW — S U U O O O P (@2MuchINKK) March 20, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

