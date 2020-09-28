First responders said one person was pinned inside the aircraft.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Austin-Travis County EMS initially reported four patients were involved but later stated only three.

Three people were injured after a plane crash near Lago Vista Monday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two people were quickly transported while one person was still pinned into the aircraft.

The North Lake Travis Fire Department and two STAR Flight helicopters were also called to the scene. One patient was taken to St. David's Round Rock by NLTFD and another was taken to Dell Seton via helicopter. The pinned-in patient was also transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple emergency personnel working a critical incident in the 19100blk of RM1431. Please avoid the area, seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/SK6FxLQWuC — LagoVistaPD (@LagoVistaPD) September 28, 2020

The incident occurred at 19708-19821 FM 1431 Road. FM 1431 remained closed in both directions as of 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"A single-engine Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza with three people on board crashed in a wooded area three miles south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista, Texas. The aircraft was on approach to Rusty Allen Airport from Brownsville, Texas. The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. local time on Monday. ... The FAA will investigate. The FAA does not identify people involved in aircraft accidents."