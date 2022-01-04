King Ranch 'Borrega Fire' now 50% contained

As of 7 a.m., the Borrega Fire is 46,000 acres and 50% contained.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters have made progress in containing the Borrega Fire that began at King Ranch on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., the Borrega Fire is 46,000 acres and 50% contained. That's an impressive improvement from just 24 hours ago when the fire was said to be 60,000 acres and 20% contained.

It did spread into neighboring Brooks and Jim Wells Counties on Thursday.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos asked residents early Thursday to be prepared with a 'go' bag if the fire continued to grow. So far there has been no call to evacuate.

"Last night (Wednesday) there was a bit of concern with that, with the better weather conditions and work of the firefighters, it's looking much better for us," Ramos said.

The Annaville Volunteer Fire Department said this fire could take days to reach 100% containment.

Donations poured in to area fire departments as firefighters continue to tirelessly work on this fire. As of this morning, the Premont Volunteer Fire Department said they have plenty of donations, and they are very thankful for that.

Fire crews from across the Coastal Bend and Texas have been working together to contain the massive blaze.

It has been a very busy couple of days around here as Annaville crew members have assisted at multiple fires taking... Posted by Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD #1 on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Good news to report! Firefighting efforts have made a positive impact in the area, our crews have completed a 13 hour... Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Thursday, March 31, 2022

