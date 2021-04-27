Another Texas town has banned the use of no-knock warrants

Houston's police department previously said it would no longer do no-knock warrants, and legislation to ban it statewide is being considered.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council has officially put and end to no-knock warrants in the city following a 6-1 vote during a Tuesday evening council meeting. A no-knock warrant is issued by a judge and allows police to enter a property without properly notifying the resident, such as by knocking.

With the vote, the Killeen Police Department will no longer be able to use the police tactic effective immediately.

"We have an opportunity to protect our officers and protect our citizens right now instead of waiting another six months to do so," said Councilwoman Mellissa Brown. "Why would we wait? The citizens have spoken."

Terry Clark, Councilmember District 3, said he too would support ending no-knock warrants, saying it's time.

"Today is the day that I can honor my friend and support the removal of No Knock Warrants as a tool from the police officers of the City of Killeen," he said.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble presented to the council regarding the tactic at a previous council meeting. Kimble also previously announced changes to the policy on issuing no-knock warrants that required requests to be approved by the chief or other police leadership. The police chief also said the department stopped issuing such warrants for drug-related cases.

John Wilkerson with the TMPA, says the ruling Tuesday was a disaster and did more harm than good by taking away a tool from the police department.

"If you continue to pander to the mob rule, where is the city going to end up," he asked. "I'd like to see these council members bust through the door and announce, give that person time to arm themselves. I'd like to see which one of these council members are going to wear that uniform and be the first one through that door."

The only councilmember to vote against the measure was Steve Harris of District 4 but did so because he believed this was a vote intended for the November ballot.

"I suggest putting it on a November ballot, a special ballot and allowing the citizens to decide on it. If the council or the majority of the council decides to suspend it up until that time, that can be done," he said. "Anything less than that is an act of political will and personal glory for some reason."

Jumeka Reed, the sister of James Reed, who was killed in 2019, during the execution of a no-knock warrant in Killeen, is relieved and happy, but says the road ahead is busy.