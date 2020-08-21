x
Kerrville firefighter charged with intoxication manslaughter after girl dies from injuries in alleged DWI crash

23-year-old Issac Barboza is charged in the death of 8-year-old girl Arianna Lopez.

SAN ANTONIO — Two weeks after a young Kerrville girl was hurt when a local firefighter allegedly crashed into her home while drunk behind the wheel, authorities announced the charges in the case have been upgraded. 

Isaac Barboza, originally arrested for intoxication assault, was re-arrested Friday and now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter. The development comes after Arianna Lopez died from her injuries earlier this week. She was 8 years old. 

After her death, Kerrville residents rallied outside the local police department to demand justice. 

According to Kerrville Police officials, Barboza's upgraded charges carry a potential punishment of two to 20 years in prison. He is being held on a bond of $150,000. 

 