Here's what we know about Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

There are 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats in the Senate that will determine the fate of Paxton. That includes Paxton's wife.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas House voted Saturday to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.

So what happens now?

First things first, the House will formally present the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which they did on Monday.

Now, we wait on a time and date for the trial.

Here's what we do know.

During his impeachment trial, the 31 senators will serve as the jury. Twelve state representatives will serve as prosecutors.

The defendant, Paxton, is allowed to bring in outside attorneys or the Office of the Attorney General can represent him.

The lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, will serve as the judge in this trial, but he also gets to set the rules.

One important rule will be how much time each side gets to present their case.

Our political expert Bob Stein said this is a very crucial point for the Republican agenda.

"The more time you spend on an impeachment trial, the more time you don’t spend on school choice, border security, property taxes," Stein said.

Experts say it will be interesting to see whether she participates in the trial.

"If she is not required to recuse herself, she is either voting for or against her husband and some of the charges relate to some benefits she received," said Rice University professor Mark Jones.

Experts say the governor has 10 days to decide the date of the impeachment trial. If Abbott doesn’t decide then the power falls to Patrick and he will make that call.