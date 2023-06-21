Texas Senate adopts rules for suspended AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

A committee consisting of five Republicans and two Democrats drafted the rules for Paxton's trial.

HOUSTON — A special state Senate committee on Wednesday adopted the rules of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

The rules resolution was passed by a 25-3 vote. We don't yet know how each senator voted because it was done electronically.

The resolution included 31 rules, including one excluding Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, from voting on "any matter, motion, or question" in the trial and from participating in closed deliberations.

They also adopted a resolution to notify Ken Paxton that the trial will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, despite the House calling for it to start before August 28. The resolution requires him to be present along with his counsel.

Read the full rules the Senate adopted:

What we know

In May, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 20 counts, alleging a pattern of misconduct and abuse of power. The vote immediately led to Paxton's temporary suspension from office, pending the outcome of the impeachment trial.

A committee consisting of five Republicans and two Democrats had been drafting the rules for the impeachment trial.

State senators will act as the jury in the trial while 12 state representatives will act as prosecutors.

Paxton's legal team is being led by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. The House's case will be presented by high-profile Houston attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the judge in the trial.

To permanently remove Paxton from office, two-thirds of Senators must vote for it.