Judge temporarily blocks Texas’ ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans kids

The state attorney general’s office could appeal the state district court injunction in a bid to let the law go into effect Sept. 1 while legal battles play out.

AUSTIN, Texas — A state district court judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy, the Texas Tribune reported.

In her injunction Friday, Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote that Senate Bill 14 “interferes with Texas families’ private decisions and strips Texas parents … of the right to seek, direct, and provide medical care for their children.”

Texas lawmakers passed SB 14 during this year’s regular legislative session, in addition to several other pieces of legislation affecting the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Texas families and doctors sued the state in July with the hope of blocking the law. They argued SB 14 violates the Texas Constitution because it strips parents’ right to make decisions about their child’s health care. They also said it would have devastating consequences for transgender children and teens who would be denied treatment recommended by their physicians and parents.