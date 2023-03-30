State Rep. Jolanda Jones' staff resigns

The Speaker of the Texas House told KHOU 11 that the allegations against Jones are under review.

HOUSTON — The entire staff of Houston state representative Jolanda Jones has resigned, according to a resignation letter that was leaked on social media Thursday.

The letter accuses Jones' son of having an inappropriate relationship with an intern. It also accuses Jones of asking staffers to coordinate meetings in the state office to discuss her personal finances and property taxes.

The staffers also said Jones has displayed physically threatening behavior, which made them concerned for their safety and they accused Jones of threatening to fire her staff if they didn't comply with her demands.

“On Wednesday, the Speaker’s office learned of complaints against a member of the Texas House of Representatives. The allegations are under review by the appropriate entities, as outlined in the rules of the Texas House. The Speaker’s office takes all allegations seriously and expects that this matter will be addressed and resolved as soon as possible,” a statement read.

KHOU 11 has tried reaching out to Jones for comment, but so far she hasn't returned any calls.