"We are now in possession of this large bucket full of my worst nightmares," Oliver said in Sunday's segment of his show Last Week Tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission-Aransas National Estuary Research Reserve got some good news Monday.

The reserve got a $10,000 donation from HBO's John Oliver.

The money comes after Oliver, the host of Last Week Tonight took notice of a story 3NEWS reporter Bill Churchwell did on creepy dolls washing up on shore.

Dozens of doll parts were found in the sand along the South Texas coastline.

"We've found over 20 dolls," said Jace Tunnell, Director of the Misson-Aransas Reserve.

Tunnell is among the researchers who normally set out in search of things like turtles and birds on the beach, but instead found dolls.

"We monitor about 40 miles of beach from North Padre Island all the way up to Matagorda," Tunnell said.

Editors Note: John Oliver starts talking about the doll story at 27:40

He adds that a debris study through the University of Texas Marine Science Institute shows how much trash washes up on Texas beaches, and said the dolls could be from anywhere in the world.

In the Last Week Tonight segment that ran online on July 3, called "Beach Dolls," Oliver said the show wasn't even supposed to run that week, but he wanted to do the extra segment because he "hates them so much."

Mission Aransas got the message as Oliver was overjoyed at the prospect of receiving the dolls so he could "properly dispose of them."

"But we kept up our end of the deal and we sent the turtle rehab the money and in return they sent us the dolls," Oliver said in a recent segment of his show on Sunday.

Oliver added that personally holding the dolls was an experience all in itself.

"We are now in possession of this large bucket full of my worst nightmares. This may be the single most creepiest thing that has ever been inside of this building," Oliver said on his show.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.