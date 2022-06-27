24-year-old suspect wanted in connection with 3-year-old boy's death in SE Texas, investigators say

Jaylin Jevon Lewis, 24, is considered a suspect in the death of 3-year-old King Dewey. He has two open warrants for his arrest.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a man they said is a suspect in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Jaylin Jevon Lewis, 24, has two outstanding warrants for injury to a child, according to JCSO.

On May 31, 3-year-old King Dewey was found dead in his home. Details about the child's death are not known at this time.

Lewis is described as being about 6 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds, JCSO said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at www.833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You can remain anonymous and could also be eligible for a cash reward.