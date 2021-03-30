Deputies indicted in Javier Ambler death on manslaughter charges

KVUE and the Statesman had begun looking into the case in February 2020, but the Williamson County Sheriff's Office declined to release any information.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County grand jury has indicted two former Williamson County sheriff's deputies in the death of Javier Ambler two years after he died in a violent encounter captured by a reality TV show.

Former deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden were indicted on charges of manslaughter, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is no longer in office after losing his bid for reelection in November.

BREAKING: Two years and a day after Javier Ambler II’s death, a grand jury has indicted two former Williamson County deputies with manslaughter in a case that raised questions about reality TV in American policing. pic.twitter.com/jdSWRoHtDt — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 30, 2021

The March 2019 chase started after Ambler failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic and Johnson began chasing him. During the 22-minute pursuit, Ambler struck several stationary objects before crossing into Travis County, where his car became disabled in North Austin.

Camden arrived on the scene, and the two deputies used Tasers on Ambler multiple times as he shouted that he had congestive heart failure and could not breathe.

Ambler's death received no public attention until June, when the KVUE Defenders and Austin American-Statesman obtained records in the case and body camera footage from an Austin police officer who did not participate in the pursuit but who responded to a call to help the deputies.

KVUE and the Statesman had begun looking into the case in February 2020, but the Williamson County Sheriff's Office declined to release any information. In late May, just as the nation's attention turned to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Texas Attorney General's Office told the sheriff's office that it had no legal standing to withhold the records.

Within days of details of Ambler's death becoming public, "Live PD" confirmed it had deleted its footage of Ambler's death, and Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick opened an evidence tampering investigation. In September 2020, a Williamson County grand jury indicted Chody and the county's general counsel, Jason Nassour, on tampering charges.

Prosecutors in Travis County, where Ambler's death happened, have said they were considering similar charges against the men for alleged actions they took the night of Ambler's death.

Prosecutors also have said for months that they would take a possible excessive force against Johnson and Camden to a grand jury. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, who took office in January, had set a March 30 deadline for the panel to finish reviewing the case.