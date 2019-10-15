TEXAS, USA — This new James Avery charm makes a great "combo" to your collection! Literally.

The jeweler has teamed up with Whataburger to make a french fry charm. It pairs well with the cup and logo charm also available on James Avery's website.

If you're from Texas, you've probably had some memorable times at the orange and white chain. Now, you can add a little reminder to your bracelet or necklace.

"Charms represent good times, and Whataburger fries have been some of your best times," the website says.

Charms represent good times, and Whataburger fries have been some of your best times.

