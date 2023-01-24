x
Texas

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

North Texas communities like Southlake, Sanger and Denton saw steady snowfall Tuesday night.

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night.

Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland. 

And many North Texans were thrilled to share what they were seeing of the snow from their homes, with photos of snowfall in Southlake, Sanger, Decatur, Ponder and more. 

Further flurries hit parts of Dallas and Collin counties but not to the level seen in Denton County.

Here's a look at some of the snowy scenes sent to WFAA by viewers: 

Credit: Laura Venvertloh
Credit: Laura Venvertloh
Credit: Laura Venvertloh
Credit: Laura Venvertloh
Credit: Lori Lewis
Credit: Lori Lewis
Credit: Maria Cave
Credit: Maria Cave
Credit: Maria Cave
Credit: Maria Cave
Credit: Alisen Bradshaw
Credit: Alisen Bradshaw
Credit: Alisen Bradshaw
Credit: Alisen Bradshaw
Credit: Tammy Durrett
Credit: Tammy Durrett
Credit: Amy Hart
Credit: Amy Hart
Credit: Amy Hart
Credit: Amy Hart
Credit: Kristi Head
Credit: Kristi Head
Credit: Mark Cowan
Credit: Mark Cowan
Credit: Linda Crumby
Credit: Linda Crumby
Credit: Linda Crumby
Credit: Linda Crumby
Credit: Wendie Carlson
Near 35W and FM 407 Credit: Wendie Carlson
Credit: Jason Cargile
Credit: Jason Cargile
Credit: Michael Taylor
About 1.5 to 2 in Credit: Michael Taylor

Now that the snow has cleared out, get the latest forecast here.

