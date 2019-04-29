AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures opens this week for its second season.

"You begin with a boat ride to beautiful adventure island, enjoy a single 45 minute pulse pounding session on the 600 foot state of the art challenge course and unlimited access to our aqua park area - adventure island," states the park's website. "Our course consists of a series of floating obstacles including climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, hurdles, balance beams, bridges and so much more. over 21 different elements are sure to test your agility and skills while bonding with family and friends!"

It's available for ages seven and up.

Austin360 reports the excursion costs $54 and includes unlimited access to the Aqua Park - "home to a 14-foot climbing tower, water slide, jumping tower and 25-foot trampoline."

Before you jump in the car to head to the lake, be aware reservations are required.

On the web: http://waterlooadventures.com/

