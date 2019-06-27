TEXAS, USA — The haunting image of a migrant father and daughter at the Rio Grande have a lot of people questioning why someone would make the dangerous journey and what is being done to help these people back home.

According to U.S. Border Patrol data, most immigrants detained at the border come from Mexico.

Data showed 4,094,023 immigrants were stopped between 2007 and 2018.

People from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, also known as the Northern Triangle, make up the next group with the most immigrants.

Earlier this year, President Trump cut more than $615 million in aid to those three countries until they do more to stop the flow of people heading to the U.S.

However, last week the Trump administration approved $432 million dollars.

The money will be spent on health, education and anti-crime efforts.

On a more local level, there are ways to help.

RAICES Texas is a nonprofit that gives free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children and families.

On their website, the organization gives people different options to help people in need.

They take in supplies like food, clothing, shoes and toys and accept money contributions.

People can also donate their time by volunteering.

RAICES is just one of the many ways people are helping some of these families who are trying to make it to the U.S.

