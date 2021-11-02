TxDOT began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads on Wednesday in preparation for the expected icy conditions.

A wintry weather forecast has seemingly caused some crashes and traffic delays Thursday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m., the Austin Fire Department said there are reports that 26 cars are involved in a pile-up in the State Highway 45 and FM 620. According to AFD, it is believed that cars are piled up on the upper and lower deck. There is at least one serious injury. The APD said the 620 ramp to get on to SH 45 will be closed until the area is clear.

Earlier in the morning, Lender police reported icy road conditions on the San Gabriel River bridge between Highway 29 and FM 2243. According to LPD, the conditions caused multiple crashes at that location. By 8:19 a.m., the road was reopened.

Cedar Park police said they were shutting down Lakeline Boulevard between Cypress Creek Road and Little Elm Trail due to slippery roads.

TxDOT said drivers should follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as these are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Don't apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews. Don't pass on the right, and remember visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure the heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

For real-time roadway conditions in your area, check DriveTexas.org.