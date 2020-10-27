"I was afraid something like this might happen," Alyssa's mom. "I always told you every single time you go out you take my heart with you."

SAN ANTONIO — On a gloomy day, the wind spreads a sadness that's hard for one San Antonio mom to put into words.

"You don't know how hard it is," Irma Falcon Garza said between tears. "I cannot hug my baby."



Falcon Garza's baby is her 17-year old daughter Alyssa, who left home on Sunday to grab Starbucks while taking a break from a calculus exam.

But Irma says Alyssa never made it to a coffee shop. Instead, her bike was found unlocked outside of a Luby's at 1604 and Bandera on the route home.



"That scared me a lot," Falcon Garza said of the discovery. That fear has manifested into a mission, to find a young girl whose family says would never run off like this.



"She's a good girl," Alyssa's mom said. "I don't know if she was taken or what happened."



Irma is now asking for the public's help in the search for Alyssa, as she prays that her daughter is found safe and sound.



"I was afraid something like this might happen," Falcon Garza said in a message to her daughter.

"I always told you every single time you go out you take my heart with you. If you're OK, if you're in a safe place, I just want to know, I want to hear your beautiful voice. Can you please reach out to me and tell me you're OK?"

Alyssa was last seen near 1604 and Bandera on Sunday. She is right-handed, has straight shoulder-length hair with bangs. Her hair is brown and her bangs are dyed white. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with black square patterns and carrying a blue backpack.