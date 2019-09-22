CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — I-10 eastbound and westbound between Beaumont and Winnie has reopened after flooding this week from Imelda.

TxDOT said some sections, however, continue to hold water and are only open to one lane.

RELATED: Tour flood damage along I-10 from Houston to Beaumont

I-10 west and eastbound in Harris County at the San Jacinto River is still closed due to barges crashing into the bridge Friday. The barges were removed Sunday morning. Crews re still inspecting the damage to the bridge and preparing traffic restoration plans.

RELATED: Crews remove barges that struck I-10; bridge remains shut down indefinitely

RELATED: WATCH: Incredible drone video shows aftermath of barge crash into bridge