Texas' fallen heroes got full police honors at the Texas State Capitol on Monday.

The thin blue line was out in force for the Peace Officers Memorial as hundreds of men and women in uniform paid respects to their brothers and sisters who gave their lives protecting the public.

It's the same sacrifice they have to be prepared to make themselves.

The memorial started with a sea of police motorcycles, bike officers and others marching down Congress Avenue; the silent procession on a mission to the State Capitol.

"We will never forget your hero," Sgt. Todd Harrison told hundreds who showed up to honor the 18 Texas law enforcement officers who died in 2017, including Kenneth Copeland with the San Marcos Police Department.

Gov. Greg Abbott was the keynote speaker.

"Officer Copeland was supposed to have the day off. On Dec. 4, 2017, instead of taking the day off, he went into work to service the community, the community that he loved," said Gov. Abbott.

The governor spent time with each of the surviving families. He hugged the Copelands.

He also remembered those still serving.

"We thank you for your courage, we thank you for your sacrifice, we thank you for what you do every single day to keep the state of Texas safe," said the governor.

The celebration and commemoration continued with pipes and drums playing Amazing Grace before a riderless horse was escorted across the Capitol grounds.

"And they have demonstrated time and again that they will do whatever it takes to protect those in need even if it means sacrificing their own lives," Abbott said.

As officers saluted their friends and service members one last time, this ceremony showed they will never be forgotten.

