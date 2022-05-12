An initial investigation suggests the remains may belong to Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, of Beaumont who'd been missing since October 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe human remains found Sunday may belong to a man who has been missing since October 2021.

Police responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor Street and Delaware Street in reference to human remains Sunday shortly after noon, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

An initial investigation suggests the remains may belong to Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, of Beaumont. Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021.

When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.

Police are waiting for DNA testing for positive identification. Detectives and Jefferson County Crime Lab are investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 12:09 pm, Officers responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor St and Delaware St in reference to human remains. Detectives and Jefferson County Crime Lab responded and are investigating. The preliminary investigation revealed it may be the remains of Edward Theodore Phillips, a 71 year old Beaumont man that has been missing since October of 2021. A positive identification is pending DNA testing.

If you have information about this investigation contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.