FORT WORTH, Texas -- A lot of kids at the Fort Worth Country Day School had enjoyable summers. But no one had more fun than 10-year-old Frankie Leoni.

“It would probably be the best summer ever," Frankie said.

Frankie's memorable summer began at the end of last school year.

Frankie has always been a talented kid. He plays baseball and basketball, but more than anything, he loves to sing and dance.

So he started taking acting lessons and, in June, Frankie and his family flew to New York City to audition for the Broadway musical, "School of Rock." Up until then, Frankie had only been on stage once, as Elf No. 8 in a local production of "The Santa Clause."

Not even Frankie's mom thought he had a chance to get the part.

“I did not think Frankie had the chance to get the role," said Cristin Leoni. "This is just for the experience.”

Indeed, Frankie didn't get the part. But shortly after landing back in Texas, Cristin got an email.

"It said would Frankie be interested in submitting for the role of Young C in "A Bronx Tale," she said.

“When I first got the call I thought it was a dream, but it turns out it wasn’t,” Frankie said.

The part Frankie was offered wasn't some insignificant character. Frankie was given a starring role on Broadway.

He worked side by side with Robert DeNiro, Chazz Palminteri and even became quite the celebrity himself, signing autographs after every show.

When asked how many autographs he signed during his run with the show, Frankie wasn't even sure.

"About, all of them," he said.

"A Bronx Tale" is about a talented young boy who has the choice to either use that talent or reject it for a life of crime and regret.

Frankie was with the show from early July until it closed a few weeks ago, but he says its core message will stick with him.

“The saddest thing in life is wasted talent and the choices you make will shape your life forever," Frankie said. "The biggest thing is to try and do things and don’t be afraid.”

And, as Frankie has shown us, never underestimate your own dreams.

