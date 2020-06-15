Baby Bash posted to Facebook he will add $5,000 to the reward for finding Vanessa Guillen.

KILLEEN, Texas — Another celebrity joined in the effort to spread the word about missing Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

Houston rapper Baby Bash posted to his Facebook page, "Find Vanessa!!!! and said he would add $5,000 to the reward.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command already offered $15,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.

Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black t-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The 20-year-old was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and her belongings were later found in the armory room where she was seen working earlier that day.

Baby Bash is among a number of celebrities who have taken to social media to raise awareness about Guillen's disappearance.

Salma Hayek has posted about Guillen multiple times on Instagram page.

Guillen's family has held rallies outside Fort Hood several times and pledged to rally every Friday until she's found.