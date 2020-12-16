Houston man caught at border with 138 undocumented immigrants in 18-wheeler, federal indictment says

Joseph Stovall was arrested on Dec. 4 after authorities at the border said they found more than 135 people in the back of his tractor-trailer.

LAREDO, Texas — A Houston man was caught at the border with more than 135 undocumented immigrants in his 18-wheeler earlier this month, according to a federal grand jury indictment.

Joseph Stovall, 40, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to transport 138 undocumented immigrants across the border. He was arrested on Dec. 4 at the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Freer.

Seven juveniles were among the 138 people found in the trailer, authorities said. They were from various countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

Inspectors said they had to break the seal on the door to get inside.

According to court documents, Stovall was hired to drive the vehicle from Laredo to San Antonio via Highway 59.