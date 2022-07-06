x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas News

Astros Foundation to visit, show support for Uvalde community

In an effort to bring some joy to a grief-stricken town, the Astros Foundation has planned various events in Uvalde on Friday.
Credit: KHOU 11

UVALDE, Texas — The Houston Astros, along with the Astros Foundation, are set to visit Uvalde on Friday to show support for the community after a mass shooting killed 19 students and two teachers.

In an effort to bring some joy to a grief-stricken town, the Astros Foundation has planned various events in Uvalde from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including the following:

  • Ice cream giveaway at H-E-B
    • When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Where: H-E-B store located at 201 East Main Street in Uvalde
  • Play Ball baseball event
    • Astros Youth Academy players and staff will help giveaway prizes and lunch provided by Whataburger.
    • When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Where: Memorial Park, located at 401 East Main Street in Uvalde
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital visit
    • Astros mascot Orbit will bring prizes and giveaways to patients, doctors and nurses at the hospital.
    • When: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.  

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Houston forecast: Much-needed showers hit parts of town