EAGLE PASS, Texas - Border Patrol agents rescued seven people who were stranded in the Rio Grande River in the Eagle Pass area.

The rescue happened Tuesday when agents reportedly saw a group of people stranded on a small island in the middle of the river near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Border Patrol said they were identified as seven Honduran nationals, and they were trying to cross the river to make their way into the United States.

However, swift and strong currents proved to be too much.

Agents said they used life jackets and on-board rescue equipment to get the group to dry land.

Border Patrol said there were five juveniles in the group, and they did not require any medical assistance.

Because they had no legal status in the United States, Border Patrol said all seven were transported to the Eagle Pass South Station for processing.

