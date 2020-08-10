Incidentally, police tell us a van fitting the description of the one involved in the crash was later found abandoned near refinery row.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local mom remains in the hospital with severe injuries after she was struck by a hit and run driver last week.

The crash happened late on Sept. 29 near the intersection of 19th and Mary Streets. It was a horrible wreck that led to the amputation of the woman's legs.

"She's kind, friendly, full of life," said Gabriel Barrera who described his sister Nikki Barrera Garza to us.

He also said she is a loving mom, strong and a survivor.

"She's aware, she's awake, and she's talking like you and I," said Barrera.

Barrera got the chance to speak by phone with his sister for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital following the crash.

The phone call brought a little comfort to him, but Barrera knows it will be a long road to recovery for his sister who is a single mom.

"She has three children, three boys, ages 13, six, and four. The two older ones lost their father last year. It's tough and a lot to take in," said Barrera.

At the crash site, there are still police markings on the ground and pieces of shattered glass and plastic. It tells part of the story.

Barrera said Nikki was with her boyfriend when her car stalled.

"While my sister was taking the jumper cables to the rear of the vehicle to put them back in the trunk, the driver of a white van came up and slammed into her," Barrera said.

The impact pinned the 32-year-old woman between the two vehicles.

"He didn't even take his foot off the accelerator pedal," said Barrera.

The driver took off, dragged Nikki down the street, before Barrera said she was also runover.

"My sister's boyfriend took his shirt off, tied a tourniquet on one leg and another citizen brought a chord and tied her other leg and called an ambulance," said Barrera.

Her family believes it's what saved her life and are thanking the second citizen who also helped.

Still, Nikki suffered numerous injuries that included a shattered pelvis, cuts and scrapes and the amputation of her legs.

"This is a tragedy; he destroyed my sister's life. Thank God she's alive. I hope the police find him. My mother said only God can judge him, so I hope my sister gets justice," said Barrera.

Incidentally, police tell us a van fitting the description of the one involved in the crash was later found abandoned near refinery row.

The vehicle had been scorched. Investigators said they are actively following up leads to track down the person who was behind the wheel.

Barrera said Nikki also cares for her mother, so the family is going to face some hardships as she goes through recovery.