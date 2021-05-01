That stretch of roadway in downtown San Antonio turns into a problem area for drivers when heavy rain arrives.

SAN ANTONIO — In downtown San Antonio, the lower level of I-35 has been a problem spot for years when heavy rain moves through town. Saturday was no exception.

One woman's car was overwhelmed by fast-rising water. With the help of a Texas Department of Transportation worker, she was able to save herself and her dog from the highway median.

Eyewitness Brandon Rosier shared that video; he said he often goes to the San Pedro overpass downtown when there's a downpour.

"There were multiple cars stuck down there on either side. It definitely seemed like the rain came down so fast, so quick, that it took a lot of drivers by shock," Rosier told KENS 5. "Thankfully there was already a TxDOT HERO unit on that specific lower level that was able to run down the median and get her and her dog, so it was a really good job by him."