People crowded in Fort Worth this morning at TEXRail’s new Equipment Maintenance Facility. It was their first chance to tour the TEXRail trains that will change commuting in the metro.

“Everybody knows how important it is for the 16th largest city in the nation to now have a great piece of commuter rail," Mayor Betsy Price said.

Price thinks it will bring more tourism and business into Fort Worth.

The rails will run 27 miles from downtown Fort Worth across northeast Tarrant County and through North Richland Hills, Grapevine and into the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B.

It will be more affordable than taking a cab or ride-share. It will also be free for Tarrant County College students.

“No longer will it be a 75 dollar cab ride from the airport to downtown Fort Worth," said Scott Mahaffey, chairman of the Trinity Metro Board of Directors. "It will be a ride on our TEXRail."

The public can start riding the train in January 2019.

