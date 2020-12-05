Here's the Thunderbirds' flight path over San Antonio on Wednesday

“We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

SAN ANTONIO — The US Air Force’s Thunderbirds are set to fly over the Alamo City on Wednesday to salute those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, although at a slightly later time than originally scheduled.

The flyover had already been rescheduled for Wednesday after inclement weather on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Thunderbirds confirmed that what was previously a 1:20 p.m. flight time is now set for 2:20 p.m., and it's expected to last about 30 minutes before the Thunderbirds head to Austin.

“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin who have been working hard to keep their communities safe,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

The Thunderbirds released a map of their flight path: