AUSTIN, Texas — Politicians are tweeting in response to the deadly mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott thanked first responders and said the Texas Department of Public Safety would be assisting local and federal authorities in the investigation.

"In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.

"We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe." the governor tweeted.

He later issued this official statement and said he would be visiting El Paso Saturday afternoon.

"Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the incident, calling it "Truly heartbreaking." The former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions given by emergency personnel.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had spoken to Abbott and pledge federal support.

Sen. John Cornyn tweeted: "Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured in El Paso today. We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence, and thank the brave @eppolice officers & first responders. I stand ready to help @ElPasoTXGov and @Mayor_Margo any way I can."

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo posted this message: "Adair and I are devastated by the tragic events unfolding in our City. Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders. We will continue to keep you updated."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM