ORANGE COUNTY, Texas - Houston-area residents saw some showers Tuesday, but the heaviest rain hit farther east Tuesday near Beaumont, resulting in flooding for some residents.

Emergency Management officials in Orange County said 12 to 14 homes flooded after 10 inches of rain fell Tuesday. Officials say several of those homes were still empty after they were damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

One Orange County resident’s home took in 6 inches of water. Chris Jenkins and his family had just moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

“It’s not good. Just coming and seeing everything floating on the floor, nothing can prepare you for it,” Jenkins said.

Four affected families are expected to spend Tuesday night in a shelter, according to officials.

