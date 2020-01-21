Pieces of crime scene tape still danced around the Ventura on Monday, serving as a hard reminder of the heartache that took place inside the night prior.

On Sunday evening San Antonio Police were called to the Ventura bar on Avenue B, where seven people were shot. Two of the victims were killed.

"I remember it happening so fast," said Mary Contreras, who was at the venue with her two sons. "The gunshots started going off (and) people scattered everywhere. Two (people) dropped in front of me and I turn around and my son was on the floor," Contreras continued as she began to cry.

"I ran to my son, to get to him, but he just took his last breath there was nothing I can do. I couldn't bring him back."

Contreras says her 20-year-old son, Robert Martinez, died in her arms. Her other son was also hit and rushed to the hospital; he is expected to be OK.

"I just don't understand why they can't let things go," she said. "Don't they understand that they're hurting families?"

"His reckless acts did hurt a lot of people," Ivy Huff can relate.

Her brother, 25-year-old Alex Robles, was also shot at Ventura Sunday night. He died on the way to the hospital.

RELATED: Ventura shooting suspect was set to perform at venue

RELATED: "On the cool... I regret everything I did." Ventura shooting suspect promotes Instagram following arrest

"Its been hard," Huff said.

But despite the pain, Huff holds on to her faith; as she shares a message to the man police believe killed her brother.

"I know he didn't mean to shoot my brother. That's not what he went in for but it happened," Huff continued. "It would take a while, but I forgive him for it because that's who I am. That's how my mom raised me."

Both the Martinez family and the Robles family have set up GoFundMe pages to offset funeral costs.