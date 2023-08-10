Closing statements made in Harris County election challenge

Erin Lunceford - a Republican candidate who lost her bid for district court judge - is suing Democrat Tamika Craft - who won the seat - for a new election.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Closing statements wrapped up Thursday in a Republican-backed election case challenging Harris County's 2022 election.

Erin Lunceford - a Republican candidate who lost her bid for district court judge - is suing Democrat Tamika Craft - who won the seat - for a new election. The suit cites election day issues with paper ballots, claiming thousands of voters in likely Republican areas were turned away.

Attorneys for Craft said the case should be thrown out due to a lack of evidence of any intentional wrongdoing.

Lunceford's legal team disagreed.

“Once all the evidence is in the judge is literally going to have no choice but to grant a new election," Andy Taylor, Lunceford's attorney, said at the start of the case.

Craft won the election by around 2,700 votes.

The visiting judge overseeing the case told lawyers to not expect a ruling for about a month.