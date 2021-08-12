Harris County judges block arrests of more than 40 Texas Democrats who broke quorum

"Nobody can detain or drag us back to the House floor against our will," Houston Rep. Gene Wu said. KHOU's Janelle Bludau will be live from Austin at 4, 5 and 6p.

HOUSTON — In the legal chess match between Republicans and Democrats over breaking quorum during the special session, Dems made another move that Gov. Greg Abbott called a "stunt."

Three state district judges in Houston signed orders Thursday to temporarily protect more than 40 Texas Democrats from civil arrest for being absent from the state House, state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, told The Texas Tribune.

"Now, 44 of my colleagues have the same protections I have, at least temporarily," Wu said in a statement obtained by KHOU's Janelle Bludau. "Nobody can detain or drag us back to the House floor against our will."

On Wednesday, Wu was granted the same order by one of those state district judges, Judge Chris Morton of the 230th Criminal District Court, which the lawmaker said temporarily shields him against the warrant should law enforcement track him down.

JUST IN: Harris County judges have signed an additional 40+ Writs of Habeas Corpus, to block arrest warrants for Democrats breaking quorum. Rep. @GeneforTexas had his signed by a judge yesterday. This is a copy of his Writ. @KHOU #txlege pic.twitter.com/WGWsgedP5X — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 12, 2021

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, signed warrants earlier this week for those lawmakers, many of whom have refused to return to the chamber for weeks to block a GOP elections bill.

It's unclear how long the orders will remain in place.

That injunction, if granted, could again grant them protection from arrest.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already said he plans to fight Wu's order in a similar manner to how the state fought a previous temporarily restraining order by a state district judge in Travis County that sought to block the arrest of the quorum-breaking Democrats. In that case, the all-GOP court voided the order temporarily on Tuesday. Those Democrats have said they plan to push forward with their request for a temporary injunction in Travis County on Aug. 20. T

"If we have to take it to the Texas Supreme Court, we'll do it," Paxton told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty on Wednesday.

In the last 48 hrs., the Texas Senate passed:



➡️Family violence prevention education

➡️Social media censorship protection

➡️Outlawing mail order abortion-inducing drugs

➡️Election integrity



& other agenda items. House Dems, get back to work & do the job you were elected to do. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 12, 2021

Asked about Thursday's additional legal challenges to the warrants, Phelan's office also pointed to the Texas Supreme Court.

“The Texas Supreme Court will be the ultimate arbiter on this issue," said Phelan spokesperson Enrique Marquez. "Speaker Phelan feels confident in the arguments that were made and we expect a timely resolution of this issue in the immediate future. The Supreme Court’s ruling will be binding across the entire state.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, who joined Phelan in asking the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling from a Travis County judge, called the move by Democrats "just another stall tactic in a long line of stunts by the Texas Democrats, all of which have failed" and said the court this week "swiftly rejected [their] dangerous attempt to undermine our Constitution."

"Texas Democrats need to stop avoiding doing the job they were elected to do and get back to work," Renae Eze said in a statement.

Wu told the Tribune that he and his 44 colleagues would appear either in-person or via Zoom before the courts for hearings scheduled Friday and next week as the judges weigh questions about jurisdiction over the civil arrest warrants.

This story is from our news partners at the Texas Tribune. Read more here.