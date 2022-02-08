His sisters spoke with KENS 5 about losing their baby brother.

SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School.

Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.

His sisters Elizabeth Jaimes and Genevieve spoke with KENS 5 about losing their baby brother. They recounted the phone calls when they got the news.

"I thought it can't be, “Genevieve said. "It can't be what he said. That can't be what he meant. It can't be true."

"Alex was in a car accident," Elizabeth said. "And I am like okay, she was like, he didn't make it. I just broke down."

Alex, in the passenger seat, was riding with three friends when their Saturday night out took a turn for the worse. Police say 33-year-old Priscilla Marie Guerrero was driving drunk on New Sulphur Springs Road when she collided head-on into Alex's car. His three other friends survived. Alex the basketball star who just graduated was killed.

"She took an amazing human being that had so much life ahead of him," his sister said.

The family wants Alex to be remembered for his hard work and infectious smile. They said he wanted to be a teacher and basketball coach. They also hope no other family has to experience their pain. They say think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"Don't be selfish, “Genevieve said. "Think of others. Be considerate of others, because you can change a life forever. And there is no turning back."

Alex worked at the Luby's on Southeast Military Drive and Roosevelt. He was their youngest employee. The eatery will be hosting a 'spirit day' for Alex and to also raise money for funeral expenses. Alex will be laid to rest on Friday. There will be a mass August 5 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church at 10 a.m.