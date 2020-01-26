TEXAS, USA — Yes, you read that headline correctly. YOU CAN WIN A LIFETIME OF GROCERIES FROM H-E-B!

And all you have to do is download the new ‘My H-E-B mobile app’ and lookout for the H-E-B commercial during the third and fourth quarter of the Super Bowl game on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The 60-second commercial features actress Eva Longoria. The Texas native playfully crashes a Big Game party filled with several H-E-B products to tell party-goers about the new My H-E-B mobile app and the sweepstakes.

But pay attention because you're going to have to recognize the H-E-B products in the commercial.

To enter the sweepstakes:

You must download the new My H-E-B mobile app – available in the Apple App Store and Google Play

Create or log into your H-E-B account

Play the game in the app

The game will ask registered users to choose ten H-E-B products that were featured in the Super Bowl commercial.

Once ten items are correctly picked, the user will click submit to automatically be entered for a chance to win the lifetime of groceries.

HEADS UP! You can only enter once.

You can start playing the game when you see the Super Bowl commercial, which will air in more than a dozen key Texas markets. You have until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16 to play.

The winner will be notified via email used for their H-E-B account.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime.”

For more information about details on the sweepstakes, click here.

Good luck and may the odds forever be in your favor!

