HOUSTON -- While the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, we're closely monitoring a disturbance now in the Gulf of Mexico.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the wave now has a 60-percent chance of development, down from 70 percent, over the next two days. It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday, bringing the threat of flooding to already saturated grounds along the Texas coast.

HOUSTON WEATHER: View forecast & radar

TROPICS TRACKER: View the tropics on interactive map

HURRICANE CENTRAL: What you need to know to prepare

Craft says the Houston area should expect heavy rain with the risk of street flooding late Thursday through early Saturday. By late Saturday and early Sunday the rain is expected to decrease.

Forecasted paths of tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018

KHOU 11

"This is the type of system that could produce heavy rains," says KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul. "It's too soon to tell who will get the worst of it, but everyone should be checking for updates frequently as this disturbance moves toward Texas."

Our coastal communities face the biggest threat because they are already saturated.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday evening Texas is "taking steps to prepare" for the tropical system as it approaches the Gulf. Abbott also urged "all Texans" to take precautions for the storm.

As the wave drifts farther into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system.

© 2018 KHOU